Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Baharampur may not be a cakewalk for Adhir Chowdhury this time

"Mamata Banerjee has proved today that no political party in India should trust a leader like her… She is worried that she may attract PM Modi's disappointment if she continues to remain in the I.N.D.I.A. alliance. By distancing herself from the I.N.D.I.A. alliance, she sent a message to the PMO, don't be unhappy with me, I am not fighting the BJP," Chowdhury said.