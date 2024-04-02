LS Polls 2024: TMC confident of defeating BJP in Jalpaiguri; parties mum on Kamtapur statehood issue

Kolkata: Unaddressed drinking water problems, unemployment and inadequate health infrastructure, apart from persistent demand for a Kamtapur state, are the key issues in the Jalpaiguri Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal.

The constituency, which comprises six assembly seats in Jalpaiguri district and one in Cooch Behar, will go to polls on April 19.

While five seats— Mekliganj (Cooch Behar), Dhupguri, Maynaguri, Jalpaiguri and Rajganj, are reserved for Scheduled Castes since 2009 following the Delimitation Commission's directive, Mal is reserved for Scheduled Tribes and Dabgram-Phulbari falls under general category.

Jalpaiguri is mostly dominated by Koch Rajbongshis (around 30 per cent), tribals (above 10 per cent), Nepali speakers (around 4.5 per cent), Hindi-speaking people (nearly 3 per cent) and Limbu (1.9 per cent).

The remaining population is divided between Muslims, Hindus and others.

Incumbent MP Jayanta Kumar Roy of the BJP, seeking re-election, highlighted his efforts towards constituency development despite challenges and lack of state cooperation.

A doctor by profession, Roy feels the need for a 'super speciality hospital' in the district to cater to people who have to rush outside the state during medical emergencies.

"I've exerted my utmost effort despite facing obstacles and a lack of cooperation from the Trinamool government. The health sector in our constituency holds immense potential for development. However, absence of a super-specialty hospital remains a pressing issue, compelling people to seek treatment in Mumbai or South India. Regrettably, the initiatives purportedly undertaken by the state government appear to be superficial," Roy said.