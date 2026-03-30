<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/trinamool-congress">Trinamool Congress</a> supremo and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-bengal">West Bengal</a> Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mamata-banerjee">Mamata Banerjee</a> on Monday accused the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bharatiya-janata-party">Bharatiya Janata Party</a> (BJP) of fuelling divisions across communities and alleged that the safforn party is seeking to exploit the situation for its own political gains.</p>.<p>Addressing a poll rally in Paschim Medinipur, Banerjee also objected to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/union-home-minister">Union Home Minister</a> <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/amit-shah">Amit Shah’s</a> political “chargesheet” against the TMC government.</p>.<p>"The first chargesheet should be filed against (Prime Minister Narendra) <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Modi</a> and Amit Shah, who came to power by stoking riots," she said.</p>.West Bengal Elections 2026 | BJP delegation meets EC, claims TMC intimidating voters.<p>"BJP is stoking a fight among all sections of society. It wants to loot the country, taking advantage of the situation evolving from such strife," she alleged.</p>.<p>Banerjee further accused the BJP of attempting to create divisions across communities, including <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hindus">Hindus</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/muslims">Muslims</a>, as well as within administrative and police services.</p>.<p>She also claimed that several government officials, including civil servants who had earlier performed efficiently, are now being subjected to humiliation.</p>.<p>The Chief Minister reiterated her allegation that senior officers have been “arbitrarily” transferred to poll-bound states by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/election-commission">Election Commission</a> at the BJP’s behest, calling it a “political interference of the highest order”.</p><p><em>(With PTI Inputs)</em></p>