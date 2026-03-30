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Mamata Banerjee hits out at BJP, alleges 'divisive politics' to 'loot' country

West Bengal Chief Minister claimed that several government officials, including civil servants who had earlier performed efficiently, are now being subjected to humiliation.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 09:20 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 09:20 IST
Amit ShahWest BengalNarendra ModiTMCKolkataIndia PoliticsMamata BanerjeeTrinamool CongressWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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