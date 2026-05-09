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Mamata Banerjee urges opposition parties to form 'joint platform' against BJP

The TMC chief said that she will talk with any political party if they want to hold a dialogue with her in this regard.
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 13:49 IST
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Published 09 May 2026, 13:49 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalIndian PoliticsTMCMamata BanerjeeWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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