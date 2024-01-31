Mamata declares TMC will not leave any Lok Sabha seat for Congress in West Bengal

Without naming anyone, she took potshots at Rahul Gandhi's ongoing yatra, which is presently in Malda, saying, "There are a few people who will come during election time, chirp and then leave."

Earlier in 2010, during Rahul Gandhi's visit to West Bengal, Banerjee, then at the forefront of opposing the CPI(M) led Left Front regime, had dubbed him as the 'cuckoo of spring' (Basanter Kokil), a proverb she used to dub the Congress leader as a politician who only visits during elections.