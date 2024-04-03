Mamata handled Sandeshkhali developments ‘incredibly well’: Saayoni Ghosh

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress may have fielded actor-politician Saayoni Ghosh from the Jadavpur Lok Sabha segment, a party stronghold on the southern fringes of Kolkata, but that hasn’t granted her immunity to battling voters’ perceptions on one of West Bengal’s most pressing issues in the upcoming parliamentary polls— Sandeshkhali.

Even as the 31-year-old youth leader made no attempts to hide her initial euphoria over her party’s call to award her a ticket from the prestigious seat, she maintained that it “felt like a homecoming”.

Ghosh also asserted that the Sandeshkhali damage was “well controlled”.

“One Sandeshkhali won’t turn around women’s perception of Mamata Banerjee in this state,” Saayoni told PTI in an interview, “The very fact that she is the country’s only woman CM itself goes to show how Bengal reposes faith in a woman to run a government.”

Saayoni’s confidence appeared to stem from her belief that Banerjee “handled Sandeshkhali incredibly”, and could contain the situation well in time before the BJP could “turn a controversy into a conspiracy and convert that into a Nandigram or a Singur by blowing it out of proportions”.