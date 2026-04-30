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Mamata sticks to her claim about winning 226 seats, despite edge for BJP in exit poll

The TMC supremo had said ahead of the run-up to the assembly polls that her party would win at least 226 seats.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 16:20 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 16:20 IST
India NewsBJPTMCIndia PoliticsMamata BanerjeeWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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