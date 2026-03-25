<p>BJP national president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Nitin%20Nabin">Nitin Nabin</a> alleged "double standards" over religious permission in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=West%20Bengal">West Bengal</a>, saying namaz can be offered freely, while court approval is needed to organise pujas or erect pandals.</p><p>Nabin said that the situation is "unfortunate", while speaking to reporters after offering prayers at the Dakshineswar Temple on the outskirts of Kolkata. </p>.West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Fall, regroup and return: Poll turns into season of political comebacks.<p>"Here, there is permission to offer namaz, but to perform puja and erect pandals, one has to seek permission from the high court," he claimed.</p><p>Further, Nabin said he prayed to Goddess Kali for the happiness, peace and prosperity of the people of the state.</p><p>"I offered puja at Dakshineswar and sought the blessings of the goddess for the well-being of the people of the state and for building a 'Viksit Bengal' and 'Sonar Bangla'," he said. </p>