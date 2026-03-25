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Namaz can be offered freely, but court approval needed for pujas: BJP's Nitin Nabin alleges 'double standards' over religious permissions in West Bengal

Nabin said that the situation is "unfortunate", while speaking to reporters after offering prayers at the Dakshineswar Temple on the outskirts of Kolkata.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 08:10 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 08:10 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndia PoliticsWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026nitin nabin

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