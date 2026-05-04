<p>Kolkata: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-bengal">West Bengal</a> Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mamata-banerjee">Mamata Banerjee</a> on Monday urged <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/trinamool-congress">Trinamool Congress</a> workers and candidates to stay put at counting centres, as early trends suggested the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bharatiya-janata-party">Bharatiya Janata Party</a> was leading in a majority of seats.</p>.<p>In a video message during the vote count, the TMC supremo asked party agents to remain alert and not give in to panic.</p>.<p>“No candidate or counting agent should leave the centres,” she said, calling for vigilance as the process unfolded.</p>.<p>According to initial data on the Election Commission of India website, the BJP had taken the lead in around 184 seats, while the All India Trinamool Congress was ahead in about 93.</p>.West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026| Situation 'fishy', say cautious TMC leaders as several candidates trail.<p>However, Banerjee maintained that her party was still competitive, claiming it was leading in nearly 170 constituencies and asking supporters not to lose hope.</p>.<p>She also alleged a coordinated “game plan” between the BJP and the Election Commission, accusing authorities of delaying results in constituencies where the TMC was ahead.</p>.West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates | PM Modi's jhalmuri takes the cake in Bengal, BJP leads in 193 seats.<p>Her remarks came as trends indicated the BJP had crossed the majority mark of 148 in the 294-member assembly, pointing towards a possible shift in power.</p>.<p>Counting for 293 seats continued, beginning with postal ballots before moving to EVM votes.</p>