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'No candidate & counting agent should leave centre': Mamata urges TMC workers as BJP leads in Bengal

Her remarks came as trends indicated the BJP had crossed the majority mark of 148 in the 294-member assembly, pointing towards a possible shift in power.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 08:08 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 08:08 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalTMCIndia PoliticsMamata BanerjeeWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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