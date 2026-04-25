<p>Kolkata: Union Home Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/amit-shah">Amit Shah</a> on Saturday was heard telling a police official to step back during his election campaign rally in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-bengal">West Bengal</a>. In the video, Shah is heard saying, "O… Bengal police, zara wapas jao (Bengal police, step back!)</p>.<p>The remark, made from the stage, drew loud cheers from the crowd and quickly went viral amid the heated poll atmosphere in the state.</p>.<p>Shah's remarks soon triggered a response from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/trinamool-congress">Trinamool Congress</a> MP <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mahua-moitra">Mahua Moitra</a>. Taking to X, Moitra hit back at Shah, and asked him to go back to the national capital. She wrote, “Arre O Motabhai… Tum… Suno… Zara Dilli Waapas Jao!”</p>.<p>Following a massive voter turnout in the first phase of the Assembly elections, Shah had addressed a press conference in Kolkata, calling the high participation a sign of growing support for the BJP and hinting at a possible government change in the poll-bound state.</p>.<p>At a rally in Arambagh, Shah also warned that if voters faced trouble on April 29, authorities would take decisive action after May 5.</p>.<p>The first phase of polling, held on April 23, recorded a turnout of 91.78 per cent, according to the Election Commission of India.</p>