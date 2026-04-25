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'Ooo...Bengal police, zara wapas jao!': Amit Shah's remark during poll campaign goes viral

At a rally in Arambagh, Shah had also warned that if voters faced trouble on April 29, authorities would take decisive action after May 5.
Last Updated : 25 April 2026, 16:19 IST
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Published 25 April 2026, 16:19 IST
India NewsAmit ShahIndia PoliticsWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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