<p>BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari was sworn in as the Chief Minister of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal">West Bengal </a>on Saturday, marking the formation of the first-ever BJP government in the state.</p><p>Governor R N Ravi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Adhikari during a grand ceremony at the Brigade Parade Ground. The event was attended by Prime Minister<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi"> Narendra Modi</a>, several Union ministers, chief ministers from NDA-ruled states and senior BJP leaders.</p>.West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Suvendu Adhikari elected BJP legislature party leader, set to become CM. <p>The BJP won 207 seats in the 294-member Assembly, bringing an end to the All India Trinamool Congress government’s 15-year tenure in the state.</p>