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'Poribortan Sarkar': Suvendu Adhikari takes oath as West Bengal Chief Minister; state gets its first BJP CM

Governor RN Ravi administered the oath of office
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 06:27 IST
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Published 09 May 2026, 06:27 IST
India NewsIndian politcsaccuses BJPSuvendhu AdhikariWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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