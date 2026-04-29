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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | RG Kar rape-murder victim's mother faces TMC protests for 'influencing voters' in booth

She also accused the ruling party activists of preventing her from leaving the booth premises, following an altercation with them over an allegation of influencing voters.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 10:50 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 10:50 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalTMCIndia PoliticsWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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