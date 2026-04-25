Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionswest bengal

Shah says BJP will win 110 seats in first phase of polling, promises CAA in Bengal

Voting was held in 152 of the 294 Assembly constituencies of Bengal on April 23 and recorded a turnout of over 92 per cent.
Last Updated : 25 April 2026, 12:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 April 2026, 12:10 IST
India NewsBJPAmit ShahTMCIndia PoliticsCAAWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us