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Some communities specifically targeted, alleges Mamata; Suvendu says TMC chief raising objections over 'dead voters'

The Muslims accounted for over 50% of the electorate in at least 45 of the 294 assembly constituencies in West Bengal.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 17:28 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 17:28 IST
TMCMamata BanerjeeSuvendhu AdhikariWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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