<p>New Delhi: Activists on Wednesday described the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal as "Special Impediment Removal", claiming that there was targeted and biased selection of voters for adjudication with one-third of the nearly 60 lakh such cases coming from Malda and Murshidabad.</p><p>At a press conference organised by civil society groups Bharat Jodo Abhiyan and Desh Banchao Ganomoncho, activist Yogendra Yadav claimed that the SIR is due to the "4-D problem -- desperation to win, deterioration of organisation, determined opposition and demographic impediment" of the BJP.</p>.West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | TMC bastions take biggest hit as SIR purges 91 lakh voters in West Bengal .<p>He said there was no unusual pattern in the deletions as those who were dead, permanently shifted or duplicate voters as the figures for West Bengal were below the average for all the states together. </p><p>He, as well as prominent lawyer Prashant Bhushan and others, accused the Election Commission of "deliberately" targeting minority community voters. </p><p>"It is intensively targeted rewriting, not intensive revision," Yadav said, referring to Nandigram where Muslims counted for 25 per cent of voters while 95 per cent of deletions were from the minority community. "There was a targeted and biased selection of the pool for adjudication. One-third cases came from Malda and Murshidabad districts, which are minority dominated areas," he said.</p><p>After Muslims, he said the most targeted were women, with a large number being omitted from electoral rolls in Matua-dominated areas. </p><p>He claimed that the deletion of 45 per cent of 60.06 lakh cases under adjudication was unusually high and there was a "political pattern" to it.</p><p>He said, "districts where the Trinamool Congress had a better performance saw a large number of deletions. There was also excessive deletion of Muslim voters."</p><p>Referring to Bhabanipur from where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting, he claimed the Muslim population in the constituency was 22 per cent, while 52 per cent of Muslims under adjudication saw their votes deleted. Similarly, he alleged, Ballygunge with 54 per cent Muslims saw 76 per cent of Muslims under adjudication losing their votes.</p>