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Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in West Bengal is 'Special Impediment Removal': Activists

'It is intensively targeted rewriting, not intensive revision.'
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 16:11 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 16:11 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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