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Suvendu Adhikari: From fierce opposition leader and big wins to West Bengal's top chair

Suvendu has earned his way to the top, defeating former chief minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee twice in two Assembly elections.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 13:58 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 13:58 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalSuvendu AdhikariWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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