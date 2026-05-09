Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionswest bengal

Suvendu Adhikari's cabinet line-up has ministers embodying West Bengal's geographical, ethnic divide

The party's breakthrough came in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, when it won 18 of 42 seats in Bengal, an unprecedented surge that altered the state's political landscape.
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 09:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 May 2026, 09:29 IST
India NewsWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us