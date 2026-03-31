<p>Indian tennis icon Leander Paes joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday. </p><p>He joined the BJP in the presence of Union Minister Kiren Rijiju.</p><p>His entry into political arena comes ahead of Assembly polls in West Bengal, which is to be held in two-phases on April 23 and April 29.</p><p>The tennis star had recently met BJP chief Nitin Nabin in Kolkata, setting off speculation about him joining the party.</p>.<p>"Leander Paes' entry into the BJP family today is historic. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has championed sports and athletes over the past 12 years," said Kiren Rijiju.</p><p>Paes had joined the Trinamool Congress in 2021 and campaigned for the party during the Goa elections in 2022. He did not contest the elections.</p>