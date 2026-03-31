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Tennis legend Leander Paes joins BJP as West Bengal 2026 poll battle heats up

The tennis star had recently met BJP chief Nitin Nabin in Kolkata, setting off speculation about him joining the party.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 07:28 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 07:28 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalIndia PoliticsLeander PaesWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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