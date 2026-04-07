<p>Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of "facilitating" illegal infiltration for "vote-bank politics".</p>.<p>Sanjay Kumar, who met Bengali families living in Hyderabad on Monday evening, urged them to reach out to their relatives and friends in West Bengal and advocate for a shift towards the BJP.</p>.<p>"Even border fencing efforts by the Central government are being obstructed, while Mamata Banerjee continues to encourage infiltration for vote-bank politics," he said in a post on X.</p>.<p>He characterised Bangladeshi infiltration as a serious threat to national security.</p>.<p>According to him, nearly 60,000 Bengalis are living in Hyderabad, and many Bengali families have left Bengal and settled in Telangana due to the worsening situation there.</p>.<p>Bengal today needs security, stability and strong governance, Sanjay Kumar said.</p>.<p>Before 2014, during the UPA regime, thousands of illegal infiltrators from Bangladesh and other countries entered Hyderabad, he claimed.</p>.<p>The Congress and BRS governments rolled out the red carpet to Rohingyas and infiltrators by giving them ration cards and voter cards, he added.</p>