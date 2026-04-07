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West Bengal CM 'encouraging' infiltration for 'vote bank politics': Union Minister Sanjay Kumar

According to him, nearly 60,000 Bengalis are living in Hyderabad, and many Bengali families have left Bengal and settled in Telangana due to the worsening situation there.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 19:55 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 19:55 IST
India NewsIndia PoliticsMamata Banerjeeinfiltrationvote bankSanjay KumarWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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