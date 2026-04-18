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TMC accuses Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma of poll code violation; files complaint with Election Commission

The complaint alleged that Sarma said Banerjee was afraid that if the BJP came to power in West Bengal, people would not be able to consume meat.
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 16:06 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 16:06 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalTMCHimanta Biswa SarmaWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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