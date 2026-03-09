<p>Kolkata: Even as the Election Commission on Monday had consultations with the political parties and reviewed the preparations for the assembly polls in West Bengal, the ruling Trinamool Congress accused Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of silencing its representatives when they were conveying the party’s grievances over the Special Intensive Revision of the electoral rolls.</p><p>The representatives of the Bharatiya Janata Party, however, did not raise the issue of roll revision when they met the EC. The saffron party conveyed to the EC that the officials of the state police and the state government should not be allowed to decide the deployment of the central paramilitary forces during the elections, so that free and fair polling could take place. The BJP suggested that the polling should be held in two or three phases.</p>.EC’s refusal to accept letters issued to beneficiaries plot of BJP to disenfranchise legitimate voters of Bengal: TMC.<p>The Communist Party of India (Marxist), on the other hand, protested against the harassment of the people during the SIR of the electoral rolls. The party sought polling in a single phase.</p><p>“He was too arrogant. He is always too arrogant. He, himself, speaks and does not allow anyone to speak,” Chandrima Bhattacharya, a senior TMC leader and the finance minister of West Bengal, said, after she and other representatives of the ruling party met the EC. She alleged that the CEC had told her “don’t shout” when she was conveying to the EC her party’s concerns over the SIR of the electoral rolls in the state. “I am a woman, and I was told 'don't shout'. Why should I not raise my voice when we are speaking about people's rights?”</p><p>She said that the way the CEC had behaved with her brought to the fore his "attitude towards women" and had made it clear why the SIR of the electoral rolls in West Bengal had "resulted in the deletion of more female voters than male from the rolls."</p><p>The EC sources, however, said that Kumar had just asked Bhattacharya to calm down when she was reading out the TMC’s memorandum to the commission.</p>.Black flags, ‘go back’ slogan greet EC in Kolkata, fate of over 50 lakh West Bengal voters still undecided.<p>The TMC had earlier alleged that the CEC had misbehaved with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the party’s general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, during a meeting at Nirvachan Sadan – the headquarters of the EC in New Delhi.</p><p>“This commission is being misguided by the BJP,” said Firhad Hakim, Mayor of Kolkata, who was also in the TMC delegation that met the EC.</p><p>The CEC, and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, along with senior commission officials, reached Kolkata on Sunday. The EC had already visited poll-bound Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry, with West Bengal being its last destination before the announcement of the schedules for the assembly elections in the four states and one Union Territory, expectedly by the middle of this month.</p><p>Some protesters from the leftist parties waved black flags and raised “go back” slogans when the CEC and the two ECs drove out of the airport late on Sunday.</p><p>As many as 63.66 lakh voters – around 8.3 per cent of the electorate – have been struck off from the electoral rolls since the special revision of the lists was launched in November 2025, bringing down the size of the electorate from about 7.66 crore to over 7.04 crore. </p><p>Besides, more than 60.06 lakh voters have been placed in the “under adjudication” category. Their eligibility to vote is now being determined through legal scrutiny by over 500 judicial officers, under the monitoring of the Calcutta High Court and the Supreme Court. The leaves of the judges engaged in the process have been cancelled. Nearly nine lakh cases have been adjudicated so far, leaving the fate of over 50 lakh 'under adjudication' voters still undecided. Nearly 200 more judicial officers from Jharkhand and Odisha will be deployed across West Bengal soon to expedite the process.</p><p>Mamata led her TMC in launching a sit-in at Esplanade in Kolkata to protest the deletion of voters through the SIR of the electoral rolls in West Bengal.</p><p>The EC, however, claimed on Monday that most political parties, during meetings with CEC and others, had appreciated the massive roll revision exercise in West Bengal and also reposed their complete faith and trust in the commission. The poll panel also noted in a press release that the political parties had urged it to conduct the elections in one or two phases. Kumar told the representatives of the political parties that the EC would have zero tolerance towards violence and intimidation of either electors or election staff. </p><p>The EC on Monday also had meetings with senior police and administrative officials of the state and asked for immediate seizure of illegal weapons and crude bombs across the state to ensure a violence-free polls. </p>