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TMC earned 'PhD in looting' in last 15 years, only interested in development of infiltrators: PM

The court held it was not at all justified for the High Court to have quashed proceedings merely on the ground that the dispute appeared to be civil in nature.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 15:32 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 15:32 IST
India NewsTMCIndia PoliticsPrime MinisterTrinamool Congressinfiltration

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