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TMC moves Supreme Court against appointment of central govt staff as supervisors for counting day

The plea is scheduled to come up for hearing on Saturday, May 2, 2026 before a bench of Justices P S Narasimha and Joymalya Bagchi.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 15:47 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 15:47 IST
West BengalSupreme CourtTMCWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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