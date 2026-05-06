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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | TMC workers with BJP flags and scarves trying to incite unrest: Sambit Patra on post-poll violence

'In all the states where our government is in power, we have never resorted to violence against anyone', Patra said.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 14:17 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 14:17 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsTMCSambit PatraWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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