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TMC's Abhishek Banerjee questions credibility of West Bengal's electoral process, accuses EC of being 'partisan'

"No political worker in a democracy should ever have to choose between their safety and their political beliefs," Banerjee stated.
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 10:14 IST
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Published 09 May 2026, 10:14 IST
West BengalIndian PoliticsTMCAbhishek Banerjee

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