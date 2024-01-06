Trinamool slams Cong's Adhir Chowdhury as BJP’s 'agent' after he hints at 'Modi-Mamata understanding'

A senior Trinamool spokesperson, on Saturday, called Bengal Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury a “BJP agent”.

The Congress leader had dared the BJP to act tough against the Trinamool government, but maintained that such action is unlikely to take place due to – what he claims – a deep understanding between PM Narendra Modi, and Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee.

The slugfest that’s deepening the rift, further, almost on a daily basis in the state, between the two I.N.D.I.A partners, found fresh ignition after Friday’s attack on ED officials in south Bengal, allegedly by supporters of a local Trinamool leader.

“If you have the courage then show it by doing. You couldn’t do it in Manipur, how will you do it in Bengal. We want President’s rule… at least declare it (the affected spot) as a disturbed area. But there’s no courage,” Chowdhury had said.