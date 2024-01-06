Trinamool slams Cong's Adhir Chowdhury as BJP’s 'agent' after he hints at 'Modi-Mamata understanding'

A senior Trinamool spokesperson, on Saturday, called Bengal Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury a “BJP agent”.
The Congress leader had dared the BJP to act tough against the Trinamool government, but maintained that such action is unlikely to take place due to – what he claims – a deep understanding between PM Narendra Modi, and Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee.
The slugfest that’s deepening the rift, further, almost on a daily basis in the state, between the two I.N.D.I.A partners, found fresh ignition after Friday’s attack on ED officials in south Bengal, allegedly by supporters of a local Trinamool leader.
“If you have the courage then show it by doing. You couldn’t do it in Manipur, how will you do it in Bengal. We want President’s rule… at least declare it (the affected spot) as a disturbed area. But there’s no courage,” Chowdhury had said.
He also said that the BJP will indulge in big talk but lacks the courage. “It’s likely that between didi (Banerjee) and Modiji, there’s some deep relation (understanding) because of which this couldn’t happen,” he said.
Strict steps should be taken, in accordance with regulations applicable for a disturbed area, in the region where the incident took place, Chowdhury said.
But the senior Bengal Congress leader has been strongly countered by the Trinamool Congress. Kunal Ghosh, party’s spokesperson called Chowdhury BJP's “agent”.
Ghosh said that in 2021 – when the Trinamool defeated the BJP in the state assembly elections – Chowdhury’s party (Congress), having fought in alliance with the Left, scored a zero.
“Their intention was to divide anti-BJP votes, and to supply oxygen, towards the BJP. Adhir Chowdhury is a man of (the) BJP,” Ghosh alleged, while bringing in a reference of the anti-BJP alliance.
Ghosh said that while I.N.D.I.A is gearing up to defeat the BJP, and Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi are seeking cooperation from Banerjee, the state Congress unit is trying to cause damage to the Trinamool alone, and not the BJP. “They are trying to (cause) damage Trinamool alone. They are trying to help serve BJP’s purpose… acting as an agent of the BJP,” he said.
Meanwhile, while the ED has lodged a complaint with police regarding Friday’s assault, the state police too have registered a FIR against the agency.
An ED team, accompanied by security personnel on Friday, had tried to get access to the house of a local Trinamool leader during a raid in Bengal’s Sandeshkhali, in connection with the under-investigation ration scam, when the team was attacked and assaulted, allegedly by supporters of the leader.