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'Was associated with BJP before Dilip Ghosh was': Former state chief's wife unhappy over denial of party ticket

Majumdar had sought the BJP's nomination from the Rajarhat-New Town assembly seat and had submitted her biodata to the party leadership for consideration.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 18:41 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 18:41 IST
Dilip GhoshWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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