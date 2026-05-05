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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Higher dole promise, shifting sentiment reshape women’s vote

In its manifesto, the BJP promised monthly assistance of Rs 3,000 under its proposed ‘Annapurna’ scheme, and this could have made notable inroads into the TMC's women voter segment.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 09:24 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 09:24 IST
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