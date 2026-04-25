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West Assembly Elections 2026 | EC orders suspension of 5 police officers in Bengal for 'serious misconduct' during polls

In a communication to the state chief secretary, the poll panel said the action followed a report submitted by the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of West Bengal about the conduct of police personnel.
Last Updated : 25 April 2026, 06:26 IST
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Published 25 April 2026, 06:26 IST
India NewsWest BengalWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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