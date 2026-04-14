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West Assembly Elections 2026 | PM Modi to interact with BJP's booth-level workers on Tuesday

The interaction will happen via the NaMo App under the 'Mera Booth Sabse Majboot' (my booth is strongest) programme, a BJP leader said.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 06:20 IST
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Published 14 April 2026, 06:20 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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