<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/suvendu-adhikari">Suvendu Adhikari</a> on Saturday took oath as the first BJP chief minister of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal">West Bengal </a>, marking a watershed moment that redrew the state's political landscape after decades of resistance to saffron politics.</p><p>Governor R N Ravi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Adhikari at a grand ceremony held at the Brigade Parade Grounds in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers, chief ministers of NDA-ruled states and senior BJP leaders.</p><p><strong>Here is a list of other leaders who took oath as ministers in Bengal:</strong></p>.<p><strong>Agnimitra Paul: </strong></p>.<p>Agnimitra Paul serves as a BJP MLA for Asansol Dakshin. She joined BJP in 2019.</p>.<p><strong>Dilip Ghosh: </strong></p>.<p>Dilip Ghosh served as BJP West Bengal President from 2015 to 2021. Ghosh represents the Medinipur constituency in Lok Sabha.</p>.<p><strong>Ashok Kirtania: </strong></p>.<p>Ashok Kirtania was elected as a member of West West Bengal Legislative Assembly from Bangaon Uttar. </p>.<p><strong>Nisith Pramanik: </strong></p>.<p>Nitish Pramanik served as the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs and Youth Affairs & Sports from 2021 to 2024. </p>.<p><strong>Kshudiram Tudu:</strong></p>.<p>Kshudiram Tudu was elected as a Member of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly from the Ranibandh (ST) constituency in the 2026 West Bengal Legislative Assembly election.</p>.<p>The BJP secured 207 seats in the 294-member Assembly, ending the Trinamool Congress' 15-year rule in the state.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>