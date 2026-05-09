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West Bengal: Agnimitra Paul, Dilip Ghosh: Full list of BJP MLAs who took oath as ministers in Suvendu Adhikari's Cabinet

Governor R N Ravi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Adhikari at a grand ceremony held at the Brigade Parade Grounds.
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 06:55 IST
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<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit:&nbsp;@NarendraModi/YT via PTI Photo</p></div>

Credit: @NarendraModi/YT via PTI Photo

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit:&nbsp;@NarendraModi/YT via PTI Photo</p></div>

Credit: @NarendraModi/YT via PTI Photo

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit:&nbsp;@NarendraModi/YT via PTI Photo</p></div>

Credit: @NarendraModi/YT via PTI Photo

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit:&nbsp;@NarendraModi/YT via PTI Photo</p></div>

Credit: @NarendraModi/YT via PTI Photo

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit:&nbsp;@NarendraModi/YT via PTI Photo</p></div>

Credit: @NarendraModi/YT via PTI Photo

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Published 09 May 2026, 06:55 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalSuvendu AdhikariWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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