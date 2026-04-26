<p>Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday offered prayers at Thakurbari, the main temple of the Matua Mahasangha at Thakurnagar in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district before his poll rally in the area.</p>.<p>His visit to the headquarters of the community, housing the shrines of the sect's founders Hari Chand and Guru Chand Thakur, is seen as an outreach to Matua voters who influence at least 34 assembly seats directly and another two dozen along the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bangladesh">Bangladesh </a>border.</p>.West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Mamata Banerjee alleges BJP disrupted her Bhabanipur rally, Suvendu Adhikari claims 'she's nervous'.<p>Their backing had played a crucial role in the BJP's strong showing in the 2021 Assembly polls.</p>.<p>Founded in the 19th century by Hari Chand Thakur, the Matua Mahasangha is a socio-religious movement that has historically worked for the upliftment of the Namasudra community through education and social reform.</p>.<p>Modi had visited the Thakurnagar shrine in 2019 and also paid homage at Orakandi in Bangladesh in 2021. </p>