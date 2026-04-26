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West Bengal Assembly 2026 | Out on hustings, Modi offers prayers at main shrine of Matua sect

Their backing had played a crucial role in the BJP's strong showing in the 2021 Assembly polls.
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 10:55 IST
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Published 26 April 2026, 10:55 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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