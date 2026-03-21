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West Bengal Assembly 2026 | Ticket rebellions, SIR voter churn add volatility to Bengal poll race

From the ruling TMC to the opposition BJP, simmering resentment among disgruntled leaders and grassroots workers has exposed the internal strains that often accompany large-scale electoral reshuffles.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 06:47 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 06:47 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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