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Bhabanipur constituency faces a high-stakes battle between Mamata Banerjee and BJP's Suvendu Adhikari in West Bengal's 2026 Assembly Elections.
Key points
• Mamata’s home turf
Bhabanipur, Mamata Banerjee’s long-held constituency, symbolises her political legacy and remains a critical battleground for the TMC in 2026.
• BJP’s strategic challenge
Suvendu Adhikari, a former TMC leader, is the BJP’s candidate in Bhabanipur, aiming to unseat Mamata and consolidate Hindutva support in West Bengal.
• Emotional vs ideological pitch
The TMC campaigns on emotional loyalty and welfare schemes like Lakshmir Bhandar, while the BJP counters with promises of higher financial aid and Hindutva rhetoric.
• Electoral roll controversies
TMC alleges voter deletions in Bhabanipur disproportionately targeted Muslim voters, while the BJP claims the revisions were necessary to remove illegal migrants.
• High-stakes implications
A win for Mamata would reinforce her dominance, while a BJP victory in Bhabanipur could signal a shift in West Bengal’s political landscape ahead of 2026.
Key statistics
58,832 votes
Margin of victory in 2021 Bhabanipur bypoll
3,875
Voters deleted in Bhabanipur during electoral roll revision
Over 40%
Percentage of Muslim voters among those deleted post-adjudication
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 28 April 2026, 06:46 IST