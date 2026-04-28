Bhabanipur constituency faces a high-stakes battle between Mamata Banerjee and BJP's Suvendu Adhikari in West Bengal's 2026 Assembly Elections.

Key points

• Mamata’s home turf Bhabanipur, Mamata Banerjee’s long-held constituency, symbolises her political legacy and remains a critical battleground for the TMC in 2026.

• BJP’s strategic challenge Suvendu Adhikari, a former TMC leader, is the BJP’s candidate in Bhabanipur, aiming to unseat Mamata and consolidate Hindutva support in West Bengal.

• Emotional vs ideological pitch The TMC campaigns on emotional loyalty and welfare schemes like Lakshmir Bhandar, while the BJP counters with promises of higher financial aid and Hindutva rhetoric.

• Electoral roll controversies TMC alleges voter deletions in Bhabanipur disproportionately targeted Muslim voters, while the BJP claims the revisions were necessary to remove illegal migrants.