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West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 | Chandranath wouldn't have died if I didn't defeat Mamata in Bhabanipur: Suvendu

The state BJP chief, Samik Bhattacharya, said that the murder of the aide Suvendu Adhikari was a political murder motivated by vengeance.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 17:24 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 17:24 IST
Mamata BanerjeeSuvendu AdhikariWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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