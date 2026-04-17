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West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 | 'Deleted' voters rush to tribunals in an attempt to get back on electoral rolls

The 19 tribunals set up to decide on the appeals filed by lakhs of people disenfranchised by the Election Commission’s roll revision exercise started working earlier this week.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 17:19 IST
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Supreme Court’s latest order has opened a small window for the deleted voters.

Supreme Court’s latest order has opened a small window for the deleted voters.

Credit: DH Photo

Around 63.66 lakh voters, nearly 8.3 per cent of the electorate, had been deleted from the rolls across West Bengal till February 28.

Around 63.66 lakh voters, nearly 8.3 per cent of the electorate, had been deleted from the rolls across West Bengal till February 28.

Credit: DH Photo

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Published 17 April 2026, 17:19 IST
India NewsWest BengalKolkataWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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