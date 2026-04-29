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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates | 'Abar jitbe Bangla' or 'BJP sarkar', which way will scales tilt?

As West Bengal votes in the second and final phase of the assembly elections today, all eyes will be on whether the BJP can break into Mamata Banerjee-led TMC's fortress of the south. The 142 seats mainly comprise of TMC's home turf - Kolkata, Howrah, North and South 24 Parganas, Nadia, Hooghly and Purba Bardhaman. Bhabanipur remains the hot seat, Mamata's constituency and her home ground, literally and figuratively, where she is being challenged by her aide turned bête noire Suvendu Adhikari, also widely seen as saffron party's pick as CM, if the tides turn and the BJP manage to win the state. Stay tuned as Bengal picks a side for the next five years!
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 23:30 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 23:30 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsTMCvotingWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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