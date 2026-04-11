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West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 | PM Modi asks 'infiltrators' to 'pack their bags', promises to speed up CAA implementation

The prime minister said a BJP government will ensure every "looter and oppressor" is held fully accountable in West Bengal.
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 09:05 IST
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Published 11 April 2026, 09:05 IST
India NewsWest BengalNarendra ModiTMCIndia PoliticsTrinamool CongressCAAElection RallyBangladeshi infiltratorsWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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