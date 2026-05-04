<p>The BJP on Monday said that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west%20bengal">West Bengal </a>was ready for a change as trends showed the Saffron Party march past the majority mark in the 294-seat Assembly. </p><p>In a post on X, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> handle posted a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi bowing to Goddess Kali. It was captioned, "The blessings of Mother Kali and the people of Bengal."</p><p><em><strong><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/assembly-elections-2026-results-west-bengal-assam-puducherry-tamil-nadu-kerala-poll-result-election-result-dmk-aiadmk-tvk-bjp-ldf-udf-congress-vijay-stalin-pinarayi-vijayan-ainrc-2026-polls-3989127">Track latest LIVE updates from Assembly Election results here</a></strong></em></p>.<p>At 1 pm, the BJP was leading in 185 of the 294 constituencies, while the ruling TMC was ahead in just 93 seats. </p><p>This is the first time that the BJP is set to form the government in the eastern state after the Left and TMC held strong for close to five decades. </p><p>As the BJP crossed the half-way mark, party workers began celebrating across offices in West Bengal. </p><p>Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that counting was slow in many constituencies, adding that the process had even been halted in a few seats. </p><p>"Counting agents and candidates should not leave the counting centre. This is the BJP's plan, I have been saying this since yesterday that they will be shown ahead first. They have stopped counting at many places. Such machines have been found in Kalyani, where there is no match; atrocities are being committed against TMC from all sides through central forces," Banerjee said. </p><p>"The Election Commission is working entirely as per its own will, and central forces are also with them. The police are also working with the central forces. I tell party workers that there is no need to feel disheartened; you will win after sunset. The counting of 2-4 rounds has taken place, the counting goes up to 14-18 rounds, and we will win. There is no need for anyone to be afraid," Banerjee added. </p>