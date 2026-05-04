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West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026 | 'Blessings of Mother Kali': BJP hails massive lead as it nears 200 seats

At 1 pm, the BJP was leading in 185 of the 294 constituencies, while the ruling TMC was ahead in just 93 seats.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 07:57 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 07:57 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalTMCWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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