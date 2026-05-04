West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026 | 'Jhal muri' defeats 'chop-muri'

<p>New Delhi: In a battle of jhal-muri versus chop-muri in West Bengal, the former won handsomely, courtesy a push by Narendra Modi and BJP celebrated the victory on Monday with a machh-bhaat (fish and rice) meal at the party headquarters in Kolkata.</p><p>For years, chop-muri (fritters and puffed rice) dominated the political discourse in the eastern state because of Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee preference for the popular snack.</p>.Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates | BJP's Bengal dream comes true, TVK springs a surprise in TN.<p>So much so that she once described making fritters as an “industry” that the youngsters can explore as a livelihood option and attracted snide remarks from many.</p><p>But jhal-muri became a part of Bengal’s political narrative from the afternoon of April 19 when Prime Minister Modi walked into a shop at Jhargram after a rally, purchased a pack of the popular snacks, ate it and shared with others around.</p><p>A video of him insisting on paying Rs 10 — despite the vendor's initial hesitation — went viral, garnering hundreds of millions of views across social media platforms. When the vendor asked if he eats onions, Modi replied, "Haan, khaate hain… dimaag nahi khaata, bas" (Yes, I eat them... I just don't eat brains), which resonated as a rare candid moment.</p><p>The saffron party, subsequently, gave further push to jhal-muri in its campaign adding spices to a closely-fought assembly polls where Bengal’s culinary identity was a hot topic with Mamata claiming that if BJP comes to power, it will impose a ban on eating fish and meat.</p><p>BJP countered strongly with top leaders claiming that a fish-eating, Bengali-speaking local will be the next Chief Minister of West Bengal.</p><p>Saffron candidates campaigned and central leaders like Anurag Thakur ate fish in front of the camera to show that the heartland party doesn’t have a problem with Bengali dietary practices.</p>.West Bengal assembly elections 2026 | BJP breaches Mamata's citadel: Full list of winners .<p>The issue of Bengal’s culinary identity, however, didn’t find much traction to the western and northern parts of the state, which voted en-masse in favour of BJP. The humble jhal-muri brought the party home to a state that was home to its founder Shyama Prasad Mukherjee.</p><p>At the BJP state headquarters in Salt Lake, Kolkata, the victory was celebrated with a meal of doi-Katla (a delicacy made with Catla and curd), rice, lentil and vegetable. At the national headquarters in Delhi, the party distributed Mishti Doi and what else – Jhal Muri.</p>