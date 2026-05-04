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West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026 | 'Jhal muri' defeats 'chop-muri'

BJP countered strongly with top leaders claiming that a fish-eating, Bengali-speaking local will be the next Chief Minister of West Bengal.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 16:18 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 16:18 IST
India NewsBJPNarendra ModiTMCMamata BanerjeeWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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