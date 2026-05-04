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West Bengal Assembly election results 2026 | Lotus blooms in what was the land of twin flowers

BJP mounted a concerted, high-intensity campaign in West Bengal, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing as many as 19 rallies in 22 days.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 11:23 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 11:23 IST
West BengalNarendra ModiIndia PoliticsMamata BanerjeeWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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