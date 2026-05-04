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West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026| Situation 'fishy', say cautious TMC leaders as several candidates trail

TMC candidate in north Kolkata's Maniktala, Shreya Pande, exuded confidence about winning the seat, even as she trailed the BJP's Tapas Roy.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 06:27 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 06:27 IST
India NewsWest BengalTMCWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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