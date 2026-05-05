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West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026 | Wave of anti-incumbency, unpopularity? 22 out of 35 ministers lose

Key leaders and minister of in the cabinet were handed defeats as the party could not form the government for the fourth straight term.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 11:04 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 11:04 IST
India NewsWest BengalTMCMamata BanerjeeWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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