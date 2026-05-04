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West Bengal Assembly election results | Over 20 TMC Ministers trail as BJP heads towards historic win

This is a massive blow for the TMC as the Mamata Banerjee-led government had relied heavily on its welfare outreach and strong local leadership network.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 09:59 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 09:59 IST
India NewsWest BengalTMCIndia PoliticsWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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