<p>Cooch Behar, West Bengal: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/assam">Assam</a> Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/himanta-biswa-sarma">Himanta Biswa Sarma</a> on Thursday accused the TMC of making false claims that the BJP would stop consumption of meat and fish if it wins the assembly polls in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/1">West Bengal</a>.</p><p>Addressing a poll rally in support of BJP candidates in north Bengal, Sarma asserted that one can eat as much non-vegetarian food as one wants in saffron party-ruled Assam.</p>.<p>He said that the only restriction in Assam is on consumption of beef.</p>.<p>"You can go to Dhubri or Goalpara and eat fish and meat as much as you want; there is no restriction," Sarma said.</p>.<p>"(CM) Mamata Banerjee is worried that once a BJP government is formed in West Bengal, the beef trade here will stop," he alleged.</p>.<p>The Assam Chief Minister also claimed that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) wants cattle smuggling to Bangladesh to “continue so that they can fill their pockets".</p>.'BJP brought 50,000 people from UP for Assam elections': Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.<p>Central investigating agencies, including the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate, have been probing alleged cattle smuggling from West Bengal to Bangladesh.</p>.<p>Sarma said West Bengal requires a government capable of providing proper "treatment" to Bangladeshi immigrants, who entered the state illegally.</p>.<p>"We have to make the BJP victorious in West Bengal in this election to ensure this," he said.</p>.<p>Sarma said that the BJP government in Assam has ensured that Bangladeshi Muslims do not illegally occupy land in the northeastern state.</p>.<p>"We evicted them from illegally occupied land,” he said.</p>.<p>Noting that Assam government employees get 50 per cent dearness allowance, Sarma also said despite West Bengal being a much bigger state, government employees here receive “only 22 per cent DA”.</p>.<p>Elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly will be held in two phases - on April 23 and April 29. Votes will be counted on May 4.</p>