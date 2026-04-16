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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2025 | TMC making false claims that BJP would stop fish consumption if it wins: Assam CM Himanta

The Assam Chief Minister also claimed that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) wants cattle smuggling to Bangladesh to 'continue so that they can fill their pockets'.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 08:54 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 08:54 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalTMCHimanta Biswa SarmaFishMeatWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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