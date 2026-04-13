<p>Ahead of the 2026 <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal">West Bengal </a>Assembly Elections Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday claimed that 19 states and the Centre have come together to counter her, and that she is single-handedly fighting for the common people.</p><p>Addressing a rally at Suri in Birbhum district, Mamata said that by using forces from Delhi, the BJP will not be able to win in the West Bengal elections, reported <em>PTI</em>. </p><p>"The Trinamool Congress will secure over 226 seats in the West Bengal assembly elections," she said. </p><p>Banerjee also alleged that Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi's</a> 'Mann Ki Baat' programme is being telecast to influence young minds, added the report.</p>.West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Pushed back into Bangladesh last year, 6 men from Murshidabad will vote to prove where they belong.<p>Earlier on Sunday, she also accused the BJP and the Union Government led by it of planning to split the state into three parts and to add some of its districts with neighbouring Bihar or Odisha.</p><p>She alleged that the BJP was trying to intimidate the TMC candidates, including ministers of the state government, and coercing them to help the saffron party ascend to power even if it lost the elections. She also warned that the central law-enforcement agencies, at the behest of the BJP-led government at the Centre, might start arresting the TMC leaders at different levels soon to stop them from working for the party during the elections</p><p>Elections to the 294-member state assembly will be held in two phases on April 23 and 29. Results will be announced on May 4.</p>