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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | 19 states, Centre have come together to counter me, I am fighting alone for common people: Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' programme is being telecast to influence young minds, added the report.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 08:50 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 08:50 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiMamata BanerjeeIndian politcsWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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