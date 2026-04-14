Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionswest bengal

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | 2,926 candidates in fray for polls

The last date for filing nominations for the second phase was April 9, with scrutiny held on April 10 and withdrawals permitted till April 13.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 09:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 April 2026, 09:09 IST
India NewsBJPTMCWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us