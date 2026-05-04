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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | 37 'bellwether' seats could decide the fate of eastern state

Whichever party has won the majority of these seats has gone on to form the West Bengal government.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 02:14 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 02:14 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalTMCWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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