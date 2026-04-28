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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | 390 arms, 598 rounds of ammunition recovered during raids since March 15: EC

Authorities have also taken steps to regulate licensed arms, with 41,706 out of 52,869 licensed weapons deposited so far, an EC official said.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 18:37 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 18:37 IST
India NewsElection CommissionWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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