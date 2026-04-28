<p>Kolkata: The Election Commission on Tuesday said a total of 390 arms and 598 rounds of ammunition have been recovered during raids for over a month in West Bengal, where the second and final phase of assembly polls will take place on April 29.</p>.<p>Authorities have also taken steps to regulate licensed arms, with 41,706 out of 52,869 licensed weapons deposited so far, an EC official said.</p>.<p>Explosives weighing over 222.57 kg were also seized during the raids that commenced on March 15 across the state, he said.</p>.<p>“A total of 390 arms and weapons have been seized till now along with 1,348 crude bombs,” he said.</p>.<p>In a bid to curb inducements to voters, enforcement agencies have carried out extensive seizures valued at Rs 532.88 crore – including cash, liquor, drugs and narcotics, and freebies – since February 26, the official said.</p>.West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Lakhs left out ahead of final phase polling; tribunals restore only 1,607 voters.<p>A multi-layered security grid has been established across poll-bound areas, with intensified surveillance and preventive action, he said.</p>.<p>In order to remove unauthorised political advertisements and defacement of public and private properties, the Commission said over 23.49 lakh instances of defacement have been cleared across the state.</p>.<p>The first phase of elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly was held on April 23, while the second phase will take place on April 29. Votes will be counted on May 4.</p>