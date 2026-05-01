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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | 60-day prohibitory order in Kolkata's central business district from May 3

The order was issued ahead of the May 4 counting of votes in the assembly elections.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 18:51 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 18:51 IST
India NewsWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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